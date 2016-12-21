Derby police seize $1.5 million worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop

Police seized 55 pounds of Fentanyl that has a street-value of about $1.5 million after a traffic stop in Derby on Wednesday morning.

The seizure took place after police stopped a tractor-trailer on Route 34 just before 11 a.m. Police said they located the Fentanyl inside the cab of the vehicle.

Police took the tractor-trailer driver 47-year-old Erick Escalante, of Arizona, into custody. He was then "turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven office for potential federal prosecution."

