Well-known New Britain cat lady dies this week

A New Britain woman known for taking care of cats died this week.

Police said 68-year-old Linda Karalus died at her home on Varmor Drive on Monday. Police said there is "no criminal element" to the death of Karalus.

However, Karalus did have "several cats" living at her residence at the time of her death. The New Britain Police Department said it was working with local rescue groups to get the animals to new homes.

The cats were not available for the adoption at this time.

