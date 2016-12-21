10-year-old Hartford girl shot in face receives visit from Santa

Two people were arrested following the shooting of a 10-year-old girl in Hartford earlier this month and police believe the incident was the result of ongoing shootings in one section of the city.

A Hartford girl, who was shot in the face last month, received a special visit on Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 6, Ariana was shot on Branford Street. Her father rushed her to Saint Francis Hospital after the shooting. After being brought to Saint Francis, she was then rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

On Nov 6th HPD Detectives and Officers responded to a 10yo girl shot in the face. A girl, family, community and cops were all hurt by this. pic.twitter.com/rTPCVy1Ogq — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 21, 2016

While Ariana continues to recover, Santa Claus paid her a visit on Wednesday and he was joined by Officers and Detectives, with the Hartford Police Department Gaurdians.

Today responding Officers and Detectives, with the HPD Gaurdians responded to the same address. This time, they brought Santa as back-up pic.twitter.com/06315ylRdm — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 21, 2016

After meeting with Santa, Ariana received a bicycle as well as some other presents.

Today Ariana is an inspiration to all, and doing very well. Happy Holidays to the toughest 10year old we know #citycops pic.twitter.com/17oNQxneTI — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 21, 2016

Kwanze Fluker, 22, of Bloomfield, and an unidentified teen were arrested following the shooting of the 10-year-old girl.

