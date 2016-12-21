10-year-old Hartford girl shot in face receives visit from Santa - WFSB 3 Connecticut

10-year-old Hartford girl shot in face receives visit from Santa

Ariana meets with Santa on Wednesday. (@LtFoley) Ariana meets with Santa on Wednesday. (@LtFoley)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Hartford girl, who was shot in the face last month, received a special visit on Wednesday afternoon. 

On Nov. 6, Ariana was shot on Branford Street. Her father rushed her to Saint Francis Hospital after the shooting. After being brought to  Saint Francis, she was then rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

While Ariana continues to recover, Santa Claus paid her a visit on Wednesday and he was joined by Officers and Detectives, with the Hartford Police Department Gaurdians.

After meeting with Santa, Ariana received a bicycle as well as some other presents.

Kwanze Fluker, 22, of Bloomfield, and an unidentified teen were arrested following the shooting of the 10-year-old girl.  

