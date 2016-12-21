Connecticut DMV to adjust branch hours for holiday

Connecticut's Department of Motor Vehicles is adjusting the hours at branch offices for the Christmas holiday. (WFSB file photo)

Those locations will close Friday at 12:30 p.m. The offices are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, December 27, at 7:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, AAA offices are scheduled to be open to process driver's license renewals for the public during their regular normal business hours on Friday and Saturday. AAA offices will be closed on Monday, December 26.

Hours will also be adjusted for DMV photo licensing centers and satellite offices in Derby, Putnam, Middletown and Winsted around the Christmas holiday. All four locations will be open Friday from 7:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., while closed on Saturday.

