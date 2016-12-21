State of CT puts 10 horses up for adoption

State officials are hoping to find new homes for 10 horses just ahead of Christmas.

The animals were removed from their owners by the agriculture department’s large animal division and now housed at the Second Chance Rehab Facility at the prison in Niantic.

Prospective owners will have to meet certain criteria, according to state officials.

"We do a background check on anybody doing an application,” Ray Connors with Connecticut Department of Agriculture said. “We check with their Vet. We do a site visit to make sure they're set up properly to have a horse and they have experience with horses."

There are two mustangs from the wild west, Chinook and Cheyenne. They were seized from a property in Redding and the State of Connecticut had to go all the way to court to get them.

The pets were malnourished more than two and a half years ago when they were brought at the Second Chance Rehab Facility for rehabilitation. Prison inmates took care of them and vice versa, they helped the inmates.

"It’s very therapeutic,” Damian Doran, who is a supervisor at Department of Correction, said. “There's a lot of work down here, but it’s very enjoyable for the inmates and we find there's a lot benefits."

Anybody in the 48 states can adopt these horse. They are up to date with vaccinations and have a microchip implanted. A full medical history will be provided.

"They range anywhere from under 10 years to in their teens and some in their early 20's,” Connors said.

If a person wants to adopt a horse or donate towards Second Chance Rehab Facility, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.