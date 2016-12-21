Online unemployment filing system to be temporarily offline

Connecticut's online filing system for unemployment benefits will be temporarily unavailable while upgrades are installed.

The Department of Labor says the DirectBenefits system will shut down Wednesday afternoon and remain unavailable Thursday and possibly Friday.

Agency officials say those who need to file a weekly or continued claim can use the TeleBenefits phone system without having to speak with an operator for help. However, those filing a new claim or who need to reopen an existing claim will likely require assistance from a customer service representative. They should expect longer wait times when using TeleBenefits.

Labor Commissioner Scott Jackson apologized for the inconvenience but says this upgrade is essential. It's happening now because the agency sees a 300 percent increase in the number of seasonal shutdown claims filed in January.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.