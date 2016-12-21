A little snow/rain today, then more for the Holiday weekend!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

After a little light rain/snow (flurries, more or less) this morning, the afternoon will feature partial clearing, In fact, as of the Noon hour clouds were breaking up over western CT allowing for some sunshine to break through... a trend that will continue and spread east through the coming hours. Temperatures today will peak in the 40s in many spots.

Our forecast for tomorrow remains on track, as we expect lots of sunshine. Also, it still looks on track for the Holiday weekend with precipitation starting Saturday morning. At the onset and inland, it could come in the form of snow or a mix... but then transition to rain, that could be moderately heavy during the afternoon hours statewide, before ending during the early evening hours. Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny for Christmas!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

A disturbance will pass through the state with a few rain and wet snow showers during the first half of the day today. The snow shouldn’t amount to more than a half an inch, as it will be scattered and fairly light. This afternoon, we will see sunshine with temperatures reaching the lower 40s. Additionally, a brisk northwesterly breeze will develop as the day progresses (there may be gusts to near 30 mph before the day is over).

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees as the wind remains brisk.

FRIDAY…

We end the week on a great note with lots of sunshine. The wind will become more westerly and we could still have gusts to between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures will likely reach at least the lower 40s.

SATURDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE…

Well well well...Christmas Eve is looking rather unsettled as a storm system moves through Connecticut. Initially, there could be snow or a mix during the morning at the onset, before a transition to rain. It all ends Saturday evening.

SUNDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY…

The system from Saturday moves offshore while high pressure builds into Eastern Canada, so Sunday will be dry and bright. Temperatures should warm into the lower and mid-40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

As we start the new week, Monday will feature an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses. There is a slight chance for some sleet and perhaps even some freezing rain Monday evening, but a quick change to all rain appears likely. That's because an area of high pressure will be moving to our east, allowing a strong southwesterly flow of milder air to develop. A cold front will pass through the state later Monday night. While showers may linger into early Tuesday, the rest of the day should be partly sunny and windy. The air won’t be too cold as highs move into the 40s. Wednesday, colder air filters into the region. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s!

Meteorologists Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

