Waterford man accused of enticing children

A federal grand jury in Hartford charged a Waterford man with multiple child exploitation offenses earlier today.

These charges followed the return of an indictment from the jury that Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced.

Richard Bruno, 46, has been charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of production of child pornography according to investigators.

The indictment alleges that, between November 2015 and May 2016, Bruno “enticed or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video,” police said.

The indictment also accuses Bruno of using a “cellular phone and internet based messaging and photograph sharing services to attempt to entice a minor,” police also said.

Multiple agencies are working on this investigation including the FBI, Connecticut State Police and the New London Police Department, but Daly said that, “an indictment is not evidence of guilt.”

Bruno has been in custody of state officials since May 19, 2016 when he was, “arrested on related state charges,” police said.

Bruno, if convicted, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison for the production of child pornography. He also faces a minimum term of 10 years prison time with a maximum life sentence for the enticement of a minor.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

