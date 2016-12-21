Waterford man accused of enticing children

A federal grand jury in Hartford charged a Waterford man with multiple child exploitation offenses earlier today.
These charges followed the return of an indictment from the jury that Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced.
Richard Bruno, 46, has been charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of production of child pornography according to investigators.
The indictment alleges that, between November 2015 and May 2016, Bruno “enticed or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video,” police said.
The indictment also accuses Bruno of using a “cellular phone and internet based messaging and photograph sharing services to attempt to entice a minor,” police also said.
Multiple agencies are working on this investigation including the FBI, Connecticut State Police and the New London Police Department, but Daly said that, “an indictment is not evidence of guilt.”
Bruno has been in custody of state officials since May 19, 2016 when he was, “arrested on related state charges,” police said.
Bruno, if convicted, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison for the production of child pornography. He also faces a minimum term of 10 years prison time with a maximum life sentence for the enticement of a minor.
To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.
Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A New Britain mother was charged with driving under the influence after police said she hit a 15-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, with her car early Sunday morning.More >
A New Britain mother was charged with driving under the influence after police said she hit a 15-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, with her car early Sunday morning.More >
A fungus in Connecticut may be eliminating gypsy moth caterpillarsMore >
A fungus in Connecticut may be eliminating gypsy moth caterpillarsMore >
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash along Interstate-395 in Norwich late Sunday night, according to state police.More >
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash along Interstate-395 in Norwich late Sunday night, according to state police.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
A Trinity College professor whose comments were possibly the reason for threats made to the school from around the country has been placed on leave.More >
A Trinity College professor whose comments were possibly the reason for threats made to the school from around the country has been placed on leave.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.More >
Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.More >
Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter in Baxley, Georgia. The attack started after a complaint about food.More >
Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter in Baxley, Georgia. The attack started after a complaint about food.More >
State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Hartford.More >
State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Hartford.More >
Waterbury police and the State of Connecticut are offering a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case.More >
Waterbury police and the State of Connecticut are offering a $50,000 reward in a yearlong murder case.More >