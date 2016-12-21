Local woman scammed trying to buy puppies on Facebook

Looking to fill a hole in her heart, a local Connecticut woman was scammed hundreds of dollars after trying to buy two puppies on Facebook.

Olivia Neal of Dayville was scammed out of $800 when she tried to buy two purebred German Shepherds on Facebook.

"Devastated and I think it's cruel, it's awful that you could do that to somebody, especially around the holidays," Neal said.

Neal has felt a wave of emotions the last few days.

"I was extremely excited. I'm angry, upset and sad," Neal said

After losing her two beloved dogs, Jasper and Jake, within the last year, Neal decided she wanted to give two new dogs a home. She thought she had ofund a legitimate seller based out of Virginia through a Facebook page.

The deal was $800 for two German Shepherd puppies.

"I asked them to send a video fo the puppies to try to legitimize the whole thing and they did, it was cell phone video quality so I assume it was the real deal," Neal said.

She wire the cash through the money gram.

"I was told that after I sent the money gram, they would not be able to withdraw that money without the reference number which is on the receipt I was given. Only I had access to that, so the next day, I tracked it online, it said the money had already been picked up," Neal explained.

That was on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she still had no dogs.

"They were still trying to tell that they didn't have the money. They said,'I don't know who has your money, it's not me. I'm an honest man, I wouldn't rip someone off,'" Neal said.

Neal even created a fake Facebook page to see if they would try to sell her more puppies.

"I pretended to be another customer and I said 'do you have any females available' and they sent me the exact same pictures of the available males that was on my normal account, so that was a pretty good sign," Neal said.

Eyewitness News called the number that Neal used to conduct part of the sale. It's a number out of Virginia, no one answered the phone. Neal said this experience has been a hard and costly lesson, but one she has definitely learned from.

"There's really not much I can do, they took our money, we don't have dogs," Neal said.

Neal filed a police report. Eyewitness News also reached out to money gram. On their website they remind customers that sending money is like cash, once you send it, it's gone and you can't get it back.

