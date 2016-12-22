Water restored following break that affected Hartford businesses

Crews are working to repair a water main break a few blocks north of downtown Hartford (WFSB)

Crews repaired a water main break that affected service at a couple of Hartford businesses.

According to the Metropolitan District Commission, the break occurred before 3 a.m. Thursday in the area of 330 Market St., which is just a few blocks north of downtown.

Water was shut off for several hours at the Community Renewal Team and the Goodyear Tire Center.

Crews said they made repairs to the 8-inch main, which was installed in 1964. Water service was shut off at 3 a.m. and repairs are estimated to take between 4 and 6 hours.

They expected work to be completed between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

