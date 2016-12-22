Fire forces people out of Enfield home

A fire forced residents out of their home in Enfield.

An early morning fire has forced several people out of their home in Enfield.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire at 17 Pleasant Rd. around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"We arrived to find flames and smoke at the back of the house," said Chief Ed Richards, Enfield Fire Department. "The boys went to work. They did a good job. [It was a] fairly quick knockdown."

As of Thursday morning, Pleasant Road was closed between Route 5 and Abbe Road.

Residents were able to evacuate the home and firefighters put the fire out quickly.

No one was hurt.

Though the official cause remains under investigation, fire officials suspect a wood stove.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.