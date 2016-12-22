Some snow, rain to give way to a clear night

Parts of the state may see some rain or snow shower activity by late Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the precipitation will not amount to much.

"Futurcast does show some scattered rain and snow showers pushing through [around] 10 a.m., but by noon it's pretty much gone," he said.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Thursday afternoon, the activity will depart.

Highs for the day should reach the low-to-mid 40s.

A calm evening is on tap.

A high of 43 with sun is forecasted for Friday.

"Saturday, we're looking at a snow, and then a mix, and then rain that will end by late afternoon-early evening," Haney said. "The snow is now expected to amount to anything. It's just supposed to be nasty, and raw and cold."

Christmas Eve night looks good, however.

Christmas Day also appeared to be weather-free with highs in the 40s.

