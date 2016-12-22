Man who failed to appear in court found with bags of heroin

A man wanted for failing to appear in court and drug charges was arrested and found to be in possession of bags of heroin, according to police.

Plainfield officers said they charged Michael Roca-Rivera with a number of charges following his arrested on Wednesday night.

They said they had information that Roca-Rivera had been staying at a place on Pond Hill Road in the Moosup section of town.

He was found there and taken into custody based on two felony warrants. They said one was for first-degree failing to appear. The other was for two counts of possession of narcotics.

During his arrest, police said they discovered bags of heroin and prescription Suboxone.

Roca-Rivera was held on a $100,000 bond for the warrants and a $2,500 bond for the drug possession.

He was given a court date of Thursday in Danielson.

