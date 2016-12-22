Vigil held in honor of late Ellington mother

The medical examiner's office identified an Ellington woman's cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Connie Dabate was found shot to death at her home in Ellington on Dec. 23, 2015. (WFSB file photo)

Last year, a community was in shock after learning about the death of a mother in Ellington. On the anniversary of 39-year-old Connie Dabate's murder, that community said it's still no closer to answers.

A vigil took place in Arbor Park on Thursday evening. Loved ones gathered there to honor the memory of their friend

Dabate was found at her home on Birch View Drive with two gunshot wounds on Dec. 23, 2015.

State police would only call the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious." However, it was classified as a homicide by the medical examiner.

Her husband, Richard Dabate, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. However, it's unclear how he was hurt.

Troopers assured the public that there was no danger.

Four 911 calls were released during the spring.

There was no voice on the first, but smoke alarms could be heard. The second was for a possible medical reason. The third and fourth calls were for a possible person down and a home invasion.

No arrests have been made.

Friends and families said Connie Dabate was always full of joy and put her 9-year-old and 6-year-old sons first. Connie's lifelong friend Kim Phillips helped organize Thursday's vigil. Phillips said she believes Connie Dabate would be happy her friends were gathering in her honor.

"Connie always liked when we had reunions. She called them mini reunions when we had all our friends just come together," Phillips said. "And so we're hoping this is a way to honor her and I know she would be so pleased looking down seeing all of her friends and family. We're hoping a lot of people from the Ellington community show up as well."

The public was invited to attend the vigil People could purchase one of these Connie Strong bracelets for $2 with the proceeds benefit Connie's two sons.

