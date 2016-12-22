Southington man killed in one-car crash

A man from Southington was killed after his car slammed into a utility pole.

Police said 41-year-old Charles Farr crashed his Pontiac Sunfire into the pole on Main Street near the intersection with Carter Lane.

They said it happened just after 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Farr had been driving north on Main Street when his car left the road to the right.

His vehicle was heavily damaged.

Farr was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause for the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about happened is asked to call Southington police at 860-621-0101.

