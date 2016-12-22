Lego thieves nabbed in Hamden

Police in Hamden said they arrested a pair of package thieves who were caught in the act.

Jack Humphrey and Lisa Zielinski, both 43, were spotted by a concerned citizen on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said the eyewitness saw Humphrey take a delivered package from a home on London Drive.

Police were able to locate Humphrey and found he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Zielinski.

Officers said they also found a total of three boxes inside their vehicles. They were boxes of Lego sets stolen from the London Drive home.

They said they learned that Humphrey had also walked onto a Daniel Road front porch, where several packages were delivered. A neighbor yelled at him and caused Humphrey to flee into Zielinski's vehicle.

Humphrey was charged with sixth-degree larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and two counts of simple trespass. He was detained on a $1,000 bond and given a court date of Jan. 4 in Meriden.

Zielinski was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and held on a $1,000 bond. She's also due in Meriden court on Jan. 4.

