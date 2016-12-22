New Haven business rocked by natural gas explosion

A gas explosion was reported in New Haven on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A chemical storage facility in New Haven was rocked by a natural gas explosion on Thursday morning.

A natural gas leak sparked the explosion that happened at New Haven Chlor-Alkali, which is better known as H Krevit and Company, on Welton Street around 11:30 a.m.

"The whole building shook," Matt Perry, who works at New Haven Chlor-Alkali, said. "We didn't expect to come out to this."

Two people were near the incident and were checked out at the scene. Fire officials said they were determined to be OK. There were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

"There were two work crews in the area, who said they did not see anything after the explosion," New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said. "It was more so anxiety and shock as opposed to physical injuries."

The call first came in as a hydrogen cyanide explosion and later changed to a natural gas explosion. Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the exact cause of explosion.

Alston told Eyewitness News one chemical container was ruptured during the blast. The chemical is not dangerous, but can be an irritant, according to authorities.

According to their website, the company manufactures sodium hypochlorite or bleach for the metal finishing, swimming pool and water treatment industries.

"They do all kinds of chemical storage and transport. They also do rail and highway transport. Several different types of size of containers, several different types of chemicals," Alston said.

"We all made it out, nobody died, nobody got hurt," Sundaygai Allen, who works at New Haven Chlor-Alkali, said "We're all OK."

Due to the force of the blast, debris scattered to nearby tracks and was impacting Amtrak.

"We thought it might have been something with the roofers, unfortunately this happened," Johnnie Hyman, who works at New Haven Chlor-Alkali, said.

The windows were blown out at a nearby home, according to authorities.

Eyewitness News has gotten reports from people from surrounding towns that said they felt the explosion.

Just spoke with a man who said he was in All Saint Cemetery in North Haven and felt the blast. pic.twitter.com/WrXK7OR7mw — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) December 22, 2016

The incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Fire Department. The state fire marshal was also called to the scene.

