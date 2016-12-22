PD: Newtown man arrested in road rage incident - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Newtown man arrested in road rage incident

By WFSB Staff
A road rage incident in Connecticut ended with Alan Ready, of Newtown pulling a gun on another driver. (CT State Police) A road rage incident in Connecticut ended with Alan Ready, of Newtown pulling a gun on another driver. (CT State Police)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A road rage incident in Connecticut on Wednesday morning ended with a Newtown man pulling a gun on another driver.

Police arrested 34-year-old Alan Ready on the side of Interstate 84 in Waterbury around 8:30 a.m. 

It's not clear what lead up to the incident, but police said they found a gun in the center console of Ready's car.

Ready was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace. He was released on $5,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 4. 

