MDC issues drought advisory, no restrictions for customers

The Metropolitan District Commission has issued a drought advisory for its customers because of the "lack of beneficial rainfall."

According to MDC officials, the drinking water reservoir supply stands at about 75 percent capacity, which means there is enough water usage for 500 days.

The advisory impacts people in the following towns:

Bloomfield

East Hartford

Hartford

Newington

Rocky Hill

West Hartford

Wethersfield

Windsor.

The MDC officials said they supply treated water to portions of Cromwell, East Granby, Farmington Glastonbury, Manchester and South Windsor. The MDC also "has emergency interconnections with the towns of New Britain, Berlin and Windsor Locks."

Even though there is a drought advisory, MDC officials said there are "no water use restrictions for individual customers," but municipalities are being advised to cut back "on water use for non-essential operations such as street cleaning, municipal watering and vehicle washing."

The MDC said they have already taken steps to suspend vehicle washing and limit hydrant flushing operations.

Even without water restrictions, MDC customers were asked to take the following steps:

Repair leaky toilets and fix leaky faucets.

Run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Replace old fixtures and appliances with new water efficient ones.

Take showers instead of baths.

Don’t run faucets when you brush your teeth or shave.

The MDC said they were continuing to "monitor weather conditions and reservoir levels and will advise customers when conditions warrant any water use restrictions in our service area."

