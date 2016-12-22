Woman killed in Waterbury hit-and-run earlier this month

Police in Waterbury have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run in Waterbury.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan following a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month. (Waterbury police photo)

It happened while she was walking in the area of 1161 East Main St. on Dec. 16 around 8:15 p.m. Police said that's near the Brass Mill Center Mall and the Boys & Girls Club.

Nancy Martin, 71, was killed.

Thursday, police released surveillance video of a vehicle believe to be connected to the incident.

Police described the vehicle as a dark blue or black four door sedan that was traveling west on East Main St. toward the intersection of lower Wolcott Street.

They said the vehicle went through a red light behind the mall.

The driver also went the wrong way on Taylor Street on the side of Sacred Heart Church. It then took a left onto Crosby Street and was last seen taking a right onto Wall Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

Anonymous tips can also be left at 203-755-1234.

