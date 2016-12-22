Stamford man who murdered woman, left daughter at bus terminal sees court case continued

New York police have arrested the Connecticut man, who's 5-year-old girl was found alone at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City and her mother was found dead in Connecticut.

A Stamford man accused of leaving his six-year-old daughter at a bus terminal and killing the child's mother last month was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday to face murder and risk of injury charges.

Elmer Gomez Ruano's case was continued during a court appearance in Stamford on Friday.

He was held on a $750,000 bond for the murder of his wife and $150,000 for the risk of injury charge.

On Nov. 14, police officers located a 6-year-old girl abandoned at a New York City Port Authority bus terminal. Officers were able to figure out the child's home and upon arrival, they located the body of Dionicia Cano Bautista.

During their investigation, police determined that Bautista, her estranged husband, Ruano, and the child recently moved to Stamford. Police learned that Gomez had murdered Bautista after an early morning domestic argument. After the murder, police said Gomez took his daughter on a train to New York City.

New York Regional Fugitive Task Force along with New York police officers located Gomez.

Gomez was extradited back to Connecticut on Thursday to face murder and risk of injury charges. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected to arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Friday.

The six-year-old child was handed over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

"Our 6 yr. old victim is being well cared for and is adjusting very well to her foster family," Stamford Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

