PD: CT resident attempts to shoot man, points gun at woman's head

A Danielson man faces multiple charges after police said he attempted to kill someone early Thursday morning.

State police responded to a disturbance call at a home in Putnam around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers located 34-year-old Kenneth Griggs, who they said was brandishing a firearm.

Police said that Griggs "had grabbed a female in the residence and threatened her while pointing a gun at her head.”

An unidentified man inside the home intervened and that is when Griggs pointed the weapon at him and pulled the trigger, police said. The gun, however, failed to fire. The man then wrestled the weapon from the suspect’s grasp.

Griggs then fled the building after attempting to hide behind an older woman, who was sleeping in a bedroom at the time of the incident. A 20-month-old baby was also sleeping in an adjacent living room, according to police.

Griggs was found by state police walking down the road and arrested without incident. He was charged with attempted manslaughter, risk of injury to a child, attempted assault and stealing a firearm.

Police said the pistol that was recovered from the scene was reported stolen in May 2012.

Griggs is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is is set to face a judge at Danielson Superior Court on Thursday.

