Crash causes delays on Gold Star Bridge in New London

Crashes reported on Gold Star Bridge in New London. (CT DOT)

Two motor vehicle crashes shut down lanes on the Gold Star Bridge in New London and caused delays on Thursday afternoon.

The crashes involving four to five vehicles was reported on the southbound side of Interstate 95 between exits 86 and 84 around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.

Groton and New London Fire operating I95-S on GSB for a multiple car accident. 3 lanes shut down at this time. pic.twitter.com/1Vdsu06Dxo — New London FF's (@Local1522) December 22, 2016

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

The fire department originally shut down the Gold Star Bridge, but the Connecticut State Police shut down two lanes to bring wreckers. The crash was cleared around 3:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

