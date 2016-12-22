West Hartford student recognized for good deed

Faith Brown got the surprise of a lifetime after her good deed. (WFSB)

One good deed led to the surprise of a lifetime for one fifth grade girl from West Hartford on Thursday.

A parade of West Hartford police officers strolled toward the cafeteria looking for one special student, 10-year-old Faith Brown, however she wasn't in trouble.

Faith was called to the front of Charter Oak International Academy's cafeteria on Thursday morning to be recognized for a good deed she did a few weeks before.

“Some of you may or may not have heard,” Officer Irene Leonard said.

Leonard explained how Faith gave away all of her gifts from her 10th birthday, in November to those in need. She donated them with the help of police.

Officers were so touched, they bought her a new bicycle with their own money.

“I was very, very surprised,” Faith said. “I was not expecting this at all."

Leonard had only planned to get Faith a gift card, but her effort snowballed. Faith wound up with season passes to Lake Compounce, ski lessons, free food and a shiny purple bike.

Faith's mother said she loves riding her bike, but it's a second hand one this, is certainly going to make things a lot better.

“None of us do it for that reason, but how often can we often put something like this together and recognize somebody f or doing that,” Leonard said.

Faith promised to keep all of her newfound gifts.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.