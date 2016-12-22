Police warn about Comcast scam

Police along the Connecticut shoreline are warning Comcast subscribers about another scam. (WFSB)

Police along the Connecticut shoreline are warning Comcast subscribers about another scam after one alert customer sensed a fraud.

"When I called the number back, they actually answered Comcast. From then on it even got more bizarre,” Groton resident Carol Bair said.

The voice mail on Blair's message machine Wednesday sounded legitimate, however the ominous message was anything but.

"Continued use of the modem could result in the loss of your internet access and phone service in the future.,” the voice message said.

"They told me that we had to buy a modem for $60-80 or we could rent one for $10 a month, which I thought was a little weird,” Bair said.

Bair told Eyewitness News she gets these con calls on her land line all the time. Someone, somewhere trying to take their hard-earned money.

But, the Groton Town Police Department said they hope people head the warning this time of year when these con artists are very active.

"Anyone that already has an established relationship with you such as your utility company or your internet provider they already have your information,” Paul Gately, who is the deputy police chief for the Groton Town Police Department, said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Comcast.

“Customers should be aware that Comcast will never contact them and ask for access to their computer and if the customer is unsure they can always contact Comcast directly,” Kristen Roberts, who is a Comcast spokesperson, said.

"The best response is ‘hey, can I get a number to call you back?’ ‘Who is your supervisor?’ Do your own research,” Gately said. “You can go on line you can look at what the number is to Comcast you can call customer support."

"It just makes me angry because we're getting so many of these calls and unfortunately people they do fall for this stuff,” Bair said.

No matter what the utility or non-profit organization that's asking for money, the Groton Town Police Department advised people to not give them any personal information over the phone and call the local rep back to confirm.

