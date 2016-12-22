Beautiful today, unsettled tomorrow, then better Christmas Day!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

What a gorgeous December day here in CT - with lots of sunshine we'll see temperatures peak well into the 40s. Later today, clouds will increase as a storm system approaches from the west. By daybreak Saturday, we may have a little wintry mix (freezing rain/snow) in the higher elevations near the MA border at the onset, before a transition to rain. Rain will be likely state-wide through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 40s. So if you're traveling tomorrow, plan accordingly. For Christmas Day, we're still on track for dry, brighter weather with temperatures still running above average with highs in the lower 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

We're going to end this week with high pressure in control – this translates to a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 40s during the afternoon. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Those clouds are part of a storm that's going to have an impact on our weather tomorrow.

SATURDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE…

A storm system will bring unsettled weather to Southern New England tomorrow. Precipitation will likely start around or just shortly after daybreak. Initially, there could be snow or a mix inland (primarily in the higher terrain of northern and northwest Connecticut). But by mid to late morning, anything wintry will transition over to rain and then continue until the early afternoon hours (at times, the rain could be moderately heavy). Temperatures should peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Things should be pretty good for Christmas Eve services. The skies will start to clear as the temps drop into the low to mid 30s. Not bad at all, right?

SUNDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY…

Tomorrow's system moves offshore while high pressure builds into the region. Therefore, Sunday will be dry and bright. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s, and then warm into the lower if not mid-40s later in the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

As we start the new week, Monday will feature an increase in cloud coverage as a storm system approaches. It could bring some sleet and perhaps even some freezing rain Monday evening, but a quick change to all rain appears likely. Behind a cold front Tuesday, we anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures as colder air lags behind. Wednesday, chillier air filters into the region. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures only top out in the 30s! Then Thursday, an area of low pressure could bring wintry and wet weather to Connecticut --- stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

