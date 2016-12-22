80-year-old man struck and killed by a car getting mail in Groton

Family says 80-year-old man hit by car while at the mailbox. (WFSB)

An 80-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while at the mailbox in Groton on Thursday evening, according to his family.

The accident was reported in the area of Crystal Lake and Pleasant Valley around 5:30 p.m. The family of John Brower said he was trying to retrieve his mail.

Members of the Groton Police Department, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, and Groton Ambulance responded to the accident. The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident and later succumbed to those injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment, said police.

Crystal Lake was closed for the investigation, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To check traffic in that area, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.