Route 8 in Naugatuck closed after person struck by vehicle

The southbound side of Route 8 in Naugatuck was closed on Thursday evening after police said a person was struck by a motor vehicle.

The crash was reported in the area of exit 27 around 6 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or reduce their speed when approaching the scene.

Police reported serious injuries involved in the crash.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x27 Naugatuck closed for car vs ped crash w/serious injuries. Traffic diverting off x27. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2016

Police said traffic traveling southbound will be "re-routed off of Exit 27 at Maple Street and detoured back onto Route 8 south via the on ramp at Salem Bridge (Exit 28)."

"It is strongly advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes over the course of the next few hours," Naugatuck Police Lt. Bryan Cammarata said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

