One person killed in accident on Interstate 84 eastbound

The eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Danbury was closed on Thursday evening. (CT DOT)

One person was killed when struck by a car on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Danbury.

Exit 8 remains closed on Thursday evening as police investigate the accident. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and reduce speed if approaching the scene.

The crash was reported in the area of exit 7 around 6:15 p.m.

To check traffic in that area, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.