Connecticut to receive 80,000 drug disposal kits

The State of Connecticut is getting help in the fight to prevent opioid addiction through the donation of 80,000 kits that neutralize harmful chemicals.

Inside each kit is charcoal, and when pain medications such as heroin or painkillers are disposed of inside the bag and mixed with water, the medications are rendered harmless.

Opioids and heroin are devastating many communities with deaths totaling 900 from drug overdoses this year.

"This is not heroin addiction of the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, or even the 90s. This is entirely different,” said Governor Malloy.

In response to 20 state’s approaches, including Connecticut, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals will donate large amounts of the kits to combat the disease.

"Prescription drugs are supposed to heal not harm, but today prescription drug misuse is one of the nation's biggest concerns," said Derek Naten, a representative for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Connecticut passed a new law this year to limit first time prescription of strong painkillers to a 7-day supply.

The kits, which can deactivate up to 45 pills, will be available at large chain drugstores, as well as supermarkets.

"This is a true health care crisis and it needs to be confronted, there are no magic bullets, said Attorney General, George Jepsen. “We need a multi-faceted approach."

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.