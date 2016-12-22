Hartford PD respond to an unresponsive 3-month-old baby

Hartford patrol officers responded to a call at an undisclosed home on Wethersfield Ave on Friday evening for a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old baby, said Deputy Chief Brian Foley in a release.

Upon arrival, officers began administering CPR. The child was taken by an officer in Hartford Fire Department’s Code 3 to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where doctors “aggressively attempted to resuscitate the child,” said Deputy Chief Foley.

The child was later pronounced dead. The Major Crimes Division and the Special Investigative Division and Crime Scene were all notified.

Police said nothing suspicious was found on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

