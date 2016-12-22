Hartford PD: Fentanyl based heroin bust results in three arrests

Hartford Police, working in conjunction with the FBI, conducted a search warrant operation at 109 Franklin Ave on Thursday evening that resulted in the arrests of three people.

The warrant was issued in a direct response to the ongoing investigations into numerous fentanyl based heroin deaths throughout the city.

Hartford police identified the logos stamped on the bags of heroin as “KD” and “Dance,” both of which logos signal the presence of the deadly additive, fentanyl.

Police seized heroin, PCP, and money on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.