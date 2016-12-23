AAA projects today is busiest day for holiday travel

Travelers take to the skies for the holidays (WFSB).

Travelers getting read for the holiday weekend can expect some company as more than 100 million people are expected to travel, many of them by air.

The trade group Airlines for America recommended allowing extra time and expecting busy terminals.

The hubs of Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and Denver are expected to handle the most air travelers during the holiday rush.

A woman who came to Connecticut from Maine said she was glad there was no weather with which to contend.

"Being up north we get a lot of snowstorms, so we left after work yesterday and just didn't know if we would hit any weather," said Joyce Harrison. "But a lot of crazy drivers, seriously, coming down, a lot of people distracted."

Experts urged travelers to be careful when packing. They said make sure sharp blades or oversized liquids like shampoo or wine are in checked luggage or left at home.

Leave presents unwrapped or put them in a gift bag. The Transportation Security Administration may have to unwrap the gift to look at it.

"Make sure your bag doesn't look like everyone else's," said Heidi Harrison of Bloomfield. "We've already had one where we thought it was ours and it was somebody else's."

The TSA is turning to social media to answer travelers' questions. People can actually use Twitter to "ask TSA" and they'll let you know if it's okay.

Fliers should also check with their airlines to see if there are any delays.

Across New England, almost 4 million travelers will be driving to see friends and family – about 100,000 more than last year. There was also a 3 percent spike in air travel this holiday.

AAA encouraged everyone, whether driving, flying or taking some other mode of transportation, to plan in advance for possible delays.

"The traffic we don't even talk about it," Dean Russell III, who was traveling from Fairfield to Boston, said. "We've got coffee. We got everything. We're happy."

Russell said the traffic is not a problem because of their early Christmas gift.

"We're going up to see our brand new baby granddaughter right now that was born yesterday," Russell said.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.