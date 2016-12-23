Street parking is free in New Haven for the holidays

The City of New Haven has suspended its parking meter enforcement through the beginning of the New Year.

Mayor Toni Harp made the announcement on Thursday. She said parking meter enforcement citywide will be suspended through Jan. 2, 2017. No parking tags will be issued for violations starting on Friday.

"We think it's really important that people come to our city. We have great restaurants, retail," Harp said. "It's the holiday season, and it's our gift to people to not have to pay for parking."

Enforcement will resume on Jan. 3.

Harp said the moratorium only applies to metered parking spots. Other spaces, like fire hydrants, bus stops, crosswalks, no standing zones and unmarked parking, remain off limits.

"Handicap, hydrants, and just be considerate of others," Harp said. "If it's two-hour parking, just stay there for two hours. Other than that, come on down."

"It's nice because sometimes I avoid coming down into the city, whether it's finding parking, finding change," Nicole Lees, of New Haven, said.

Lees was about to feed the parking meter when she found out about the parking perk.

"I think they should make it visible to people because I wouldn't have known pulling there is going to be free parking," Lees said. "Maybe a couple of signs would be nice. Otherwise, I would feed the meter and not realize, keep coming back, and not realize. I'm not going to get a ticket."

For more on holiday parking deals across the Elm City, visit the New Haven Parking Authority's website here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.