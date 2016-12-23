Police identify teen struck and killed by cars in Naugatuck

The southbound side of Route 8 in Naugatuck was closed on Thursday evening after police said a person was struck by a motor vehicle.

Route 8 in Naugatuck closed after person struck by vehicle

A person was killed after being struck on both sides of Route 8 in Naugatuck. (WFSB photo)

A teenager was killed while walking on Route 8 in Naugatuck on Thursday evening.

State police responded to the exit 27 area of Route 8 south just after 5:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The incident closed the highway for awhile.

They said when they arrived, they found someone had been struck by a car on the northbound side of the highway.

After that impact, the victim was struck again by a vehicle on the southbound side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified the person killed as 14-year-old Michael Shore, of Southington.

The drivers involved were not hurt, troopers said. They were identified as Jonathan Lesser, of Burlington, and Mia Ortega, of Bridgeport.

The case remains under investigation.

Any eyewitnesses to the crashes are asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

