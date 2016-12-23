Hartford family hides in closet to avoid burglars

A man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested for burglarizing a home in Hartford during which a family hid in a closet.

Police said they responded to a home on Theodore Napper Lane for a report of a burglary in progress.

Detectives said they happened to be in the area conducting an investigation into a string of previous burglaries.

When they got to the home, they found a rear door had been forced open.

A detective cautiously entered the home and saw the suspects rummaging through the downstairs area of the home. They were placing items in backpacks.

Police said the detective ordered them to the floor at gunpoint and notified dispatchers.

"Detectives were able to make entry and find actually catch the burglary suspects in the act, stealing items," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

Other officers arrived and helped take both suspects into custody without any violence.

Police said three people, including a child, were home during the burglary and hid in an upstairs closet. They were not hurt.

"I feel violated in every single way. They went through my kids' stuff, their drawers," victim Yajaira Cordero said. "You don't feel safe, period."

The items stolen ranged from an Xbox to Nike sneakers.

"They took Xboxes, tablets, Christmas gifts. They took it all," Cordero said.

Tyrone Avery said he is a victim too and they "took a snow blower and the lights."

The teen was charged with second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Quan Baldwin and charged him with the same, but included two counts of risk of injury.

They believe the suspects were involved in burglaries on Kensington Street and Hampton Street.

"You're just paranoid. It's really, really scary," Cordero said.

