Burglary suspects recorded by homeowner in West Haven

Police in West Haven are hoping the public can help identify at least one of three burglary suspects caught on camera at a home.

They said a homeowner interrupted a burglary at a home on Spring Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"They just ran to the car and they took off," John Oberempt, who was working at Air Specialties Air Conditioning & Heating on Thursday afternoon, said.

The homeowner was able to capture video and snap some pictures of the suspects leaving the scene.

"We were finishing up for the day and our boss said, it sounds like the pipes are rattling, went over to the bathroom, heard, it subsided and then it got increasingly loud," Oberempt said. "And then it was like some is next door stealing the pipes, the house is vacant, we deal with it a lot at work, we replace pipes people steal, so unfortunately we're familiar with it."

Oberempt said he and his coworker went to investigate the incident.

"There is a civic pulled up in the driveway. We know the house, no one lives here. We know you're not supposed to be here. We start yelling at the guy," Oberempt said. "Two more guys come out the front door. They're trying to hide their faces."

Oberempt said the trio broke into the vacant home through the backdoor. They were trying to swipe all the copper pipes from the plumbing, but in trying to escape, they left it all behind at the house.

Police said they were driving a stolen dark green Honda Civic and they released a photo of the driver to the media to help with the investigation.

"The disconnected a lot and we actually went next door to repair this morning," Oberempt said. "But, they did do quite a bit of damage to the bars, ripping it apart and [it] took us a couple of hours to put it all back together."

Anyone who knows who the driver is can contact West Haven police at 203-937-3905. Anonymous tips can also be left on the department's website here.

