Man fired at vehicle in apparent 'road rage' case

State police said they arrested a man for firing a gun at a vehicle following a case of road rage.

They charged Jacob Danis, 32, of Manchester, with unlawful discharge of firearms, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault and reckless intimidation.

Troopers said they responded to I-91 south at exit 35A in Windsor on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. after the victim reported his vehicle being hit by gunfire.

The victim, identified as Shravan Guda, was not hurt.

However, troopers confirmed that his vehicle had two possible bullet strikes on the passenger side. One was on the rear wheel and the other was on the front passenger door.

The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Danis was identified as the suspect and on Friday he was found at his home address on Bissell Street.

After interviewing him, state police said they took him into custody.

