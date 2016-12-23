Oregon man busted for pot in Newtown

Chad Davis was arrested for hiding a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle. (State police photos)

A traffic violation led to a drug bust in Newtown, according to police.

Officers said they originally pulled over Chad Davis, 20, for failing to drive right in the area of South Main Street early Friday morning.

While speaking to him, police said they detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Davis admitted to having a small amount of the drug.

After removing it, police said they found that the strong odor persisted.

They found 21.5 ounces of marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Davis was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danbury on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.