Clinton police seek missing man who may be in NYC

A man reported missing from his home in Clinton may have made his way to New York City, according to police.

Edmond Frimpong, 32, was last seen on Thursday and is in need of medications.

Police believe he hopped on a train.

His bank card was used on Lower 8th Ave. in New York City.

They described him as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 260 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.

