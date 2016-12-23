Cumberland Farms to offer free coffee on Christmas Day

Anyone dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh can stop by Cumberland Farms for a free coffee on Christmas Day.

The convenience store announced the offer on Friday.

It applies to any sized coffee, be it hot or iced.

The store also extended the deal to hot chocolate, tea or cappuccino.

The beverages can also be customized with a holiday flavor shot, such as peppermint or gingerbread.

Customers can stop by any Cumberland Farms location throughout the northeast and Florida from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. while on the way to Christmas dinner.

To find the nearest location, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.