Liberty Bank Surprise Squad provides some holiday relief for Norwich family

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad brought Christmas a few days early to a Norwich family.

Nakia is a single mother to three children—Payton, Brandyn, and Dezmond and this year has been difficult for her.

Community Health Resources began helping Nakia’s family following a life-changing event as they moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut, and they were important in putting this surprise together.

Once inside, the Surprise Squad let the kids open one gift. The rest of the unwrapping would need to wait until Christmas morning. Sherry, the grandmother to the children, said she was in disbelief.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this extreme,” she said. “I mean all these presents for my grand kids. It’s awesome!”

Sherry and Nakia were blown away by the kids’ reactions. In particular, Dezmond, who is autistic and not the biggest fan of crowds, was very responsive.

“It’s really emotional to see them so happy, especially Dezmond, too,” they said. “He doesn’t usually like to be around this many people.”

But Christmas is not only for children, Nakia needed her gift as well.

“I’m so grateful… you have no idea,” Nakia said.

