Man, woman charged in connection strangulation of their roommate at Norwich apartment

Lauren E. Muskus was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection with the strangulation of her roommate at a Norwich apartment in October. (Norwich Police Department)

Kristopher J. Prudhomme was charged in connection with the strangulation of his roommate at a Norwich apartment in October. (Norwich Police Department)

A man and woman were arrested in connection with the strangulation of their roommate at a Norwich apartment in October.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kristopher J. Prudhomme, of Norwich, and 21-year-old Lauren E. Muskus, of Monroe, for the death of a 35-year-old man after a "lengthy and comprehensive" investigation.

Their arrests come after officers were called to report of an "incoherent" man at 586 East Main St. on Oct. 27. Upon arrival, police said there were "red marks" around the victim's neck and they were believed to be the "result of a possible suicide attempt."

Police said the victim was rushed to William W. Backus Hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital because of the "seriousness of his injuries." Police added that the victim was put into "a medically induced coma for several days and both of his legs were amputated."

Following their investigation, police said Prudhomme turned himself into officers on Thursday night while Muskus turned herself in on Friday morning.

Prudhomme charged first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, cruelty to persons and tampering with physical evidence. Muskus was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Prudhomme was released after posting a $250,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Friday. Muskus was released after posting a $25,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Jan 5.

