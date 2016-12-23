Suspect in domestic violence incident arrested near Hartford high school

A domestic violence incident near Buckeley High School in Hartford led police to arrest a suspect on Friday.

Police said they were helped by Hartford Public School security.

They said students were never in danger; however, Buckeley High School was in lock down for a brief period of time.

Police called it a precautionary measure and have since lifted it.

They said the suspect and the victim have no connection to Hartford Public Schools.

