Wintry mix could impact parts of CT Saturday, dry conditions expected for Christmas

Residents in parts of Connecticut could be dealing with a wintry precipitation early Saturday morning, but Christmas should be dry with temperatures in the 40s.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Tolland and Hartford counties from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Litchfield County from 4 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

"This is due to the fact that while above the surface the atmosphere will be warming up thanks to a southwesterly flow, closer to ground temperatures will be struggling to make it far above freezing," WFSB Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "Meaning, that it may be rain aloft, but could freeze on contact if surface temperatures are near or below 32 degrees… it may come down to a degree or two in some towns early in the morning."

On Friday night, Connecticut residents should not expect any issues, weather-wise.

"If you’re out running errands, shopping or have dinner plans…the weather will cooperate and we’ll remain dry," Dixon said.

Dixon said there could be "a little wintry mix (freezing rain/snow)" in the higher elevations especially along the Massachusetts border by daybreak on Saturday.

"By late morning, anything wintry should transition over to rain as the atmosphere continues to warm. The rain then continues through the afternoon – at times, it could be moderately heavy," Dixon said.

On Christmas, residents will have experience "dry, brighter weather."

"In the wake of Saturday’s system, high pressure builds into the region. This will allow for dry and brighter weather over the second half of the weekend," Dixon said.

Temperatures should be in the mid-40s later in the day.

