1 person sent to hospital after crash on Route 83 in Ellington

One person was transported to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Friday afternoon.

The crash involving two cars was reported on West Road, which is also known as Route 83, near Middle Butcher Road around 3:45 p.m.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was transported to Rockville Hospital, police said.

Route 83 was closed until 4:14 p.m., police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

