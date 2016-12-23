Family of 80-year-old man struck and killed by a car in Groton speaks out

A 80-year-old man was hit by a motor vehicle while at the mailbox in Groton on Thursday evening, according to his family.

The family of 80-year-old John Brouwer said he was trying to retrieve his mail in Groton on Thursday night. (WFSB/submitted photo)

A family was grieving before holidays after their loved one was struck and killed by a car in Groton on Thursday night.

The crash was reported in the area of Crystal Lake and Pleasant Valley around 5:30 p.m. The family of 80-year-old John Brouwer said he was trying to retrieve his mail.

Around 5:30 p.m., John Brouwer Sr., who just celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday, walked across the street to get the mail and was struck by a car. Brower was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

"I mean, he had a dog with him. What would happen if it was a kid? You know? I feel bad,” Brouwer Jr. said. “Police are very good around here, they patrol. But, you gotta sit here and see it for yourself."

John Brouwer Jr. said drivers drive too fast by his Crystal Lake Road home. He said he’s even posted signs, but they don't seem to help.

"Slow down. There's another one there,” Brouwer Jr. said. “It’s people leaving the base. [I] sit in my driveway, you'll see them."

On Friday night, Groton police said the investigation is ongoing and the driver was cooperating with investigators.

There is little lighting on the portion of Crystal Lake Road where the crash occurred.

According to the family, Mr. Brouwer was wearing grey colored sweatpants and a sweater.

"People fly up and down this road like it’s a racetrack…a drag strip,” Jaimie, who is a family relative, said. “It’s unbelievable."

"Honestly for the lady that hit him, I hope she wasn't on the phone and it was just an accident,” Brouwer Jr. said.

Groton police are looking at all the aspects and evidence in this incident, which may take a while to determine who if anybody was at fault.

