Light/Spotty Freezing Rain?

AFTERNOON UPDATE

Forecast is on track! After morning sunshine, clouds have been on the increase as a storm system approaches from the west. As we head through the afternoon hours, the chance is still there for some spotty and light sleet or freezing rain. While aloft temperatures are warming, closer to the surface and especially far inland, it's going to be all about getting above freezing. The window of time for icing will be fairly small as a narrow band of precipitation moves in from the lower Hudson Valley of New York. At the same time, temperatures will be steadily rising. It doesn't take much to make for slick travel and that's why a Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect for Litchfield and Hartford counties. Through the evening hours, we not only make it above freezing, we close in on or exceed 40 degrees! Tomorrow, we'll see some rain in the morning with temperatures peaking between 50 and 55. By midday, the rain exits and we expect clearing thereafter... but temperatures drop during the afternoon, through the 40s into the 30s.

Wednesday appears to still be dry and cold; our next timeframe of interest is Thursday. That's when we may have some accumulating snow to contend with, as a nor'easter could develop.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY...

Spotty icy mix possible Monday

While today is starting off really nice, it could turn icy for some this afternoon, and then end just plain wet tonight.

As high pressure loses its grip and low pressure approaches, a sunny sky this morning will change to a mainly cloudy sky by around midday. As the storm gets closer in the early afternoon, sleet and perhaps even some freezing rain will develop in some locations. This precipitation will be fighting a lot of dry air that will remain anchored at the low levels, so there is some debate if it will even reach the ground. If it does make it, there could be some icy spots on the roads in northern CT, especially after 3 PM. By dinner time, enough warm air will work into most areas that the cold pockets will get scoured out and change any ice to plain rain. Overnight, temperatures will either hold steady or rise, ensuring that showers that pass will be plain rain. Showers will linger into tomorrow morning, exiting only after a cold front passes through sometime during the mid-morning.

Clear Tuesday; nice until Thursday

Better weather will come during most of tomorrow. Behind the cold front, you can expect a blend of sun and clouds, along with mild temperatures. Highs will reach into the upper-40s to near 50 early during the day. Once the front has passed, temperatures will slowly slide down through the 40s and into the upper-30s by late afternoon or evening.

Cooler, pleasant weather will come Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region from the Great Lakes and colder air meanders south from southern Canada into southern New England. So Wednesday, we’ll feel the colder air. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will only top out in the 30s.

A wintry mix possible Thursday

Thursday may be a little bit stormy. An area of low pressure – a clipper – will be charging across the Great lakes and into New England. There are big questions about this storm: will it continue to race east and redevelop over the Maritimes, giving us just a few rain and snow showers that won’t amount to anything more than a minor inconvenience? Or, will it develop close to New England and send a good dose of wintry precipitation into the region that would require the plow trucks to come out in full force? Our most trusted models have shown both scenarios; however, more output has suggested that the clipper will race too far east and its strengthened state will miss southern New England. Still, we will need to watch this one closely, given the uncertainty and possible larger impacts.

Colder Friday and Saturday

Regardless of what Thursday’s storm does, cold air will follow. Both Friday and Saturday, high temperatures may not get above freezing! There may be a few flurries Friday, but Saturday will be bright as a new high pressure cell moves overhead.

Showers Sunday

Clouds will come, as will light rain and snow showers Sunday. A clipper will move along the border of the U.S. and Canada. This track will focus light snows across northern New England. On the fringe – and the milder side of the storm – we will have spotty showers of both rain and snow here in Connecticut.

Meteorologists Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

