CT State Police to crackdown on distracted driving this holiday weekend

Connecticut State Police troopers will be out this holiday weekend and cracking down on distracted driving.

Eyewitness News tagged along with one seasoned road trooper on Friday afternoon to check out the road conditions.

Trooper Jim Mattlock attempted to pull a New York driver over, who was clocked going over the posted speed limit on Interstate 95 in Westbrook.

"Honestly, the holidays are just the same for us as a normal day in the middle of the summer,” Mattlock said. “We're just out here doing the same thing every day looking for erratic operation."

In the matter of this case, the driver had her radio turned up too loud and didn't hear the police siren behind her. Her fine will be $91.

Troopers said one of the biggest problems on the highway is safety. That's why they pull over to the side and they have to operate on the other side of the car.

This maneuver is so trooper doesn't get hit by traffic.

"The average car is about 3,000 pounds. The average speed out here is about 70 to 75 mph, so it’s extremely dangerous,” Mattlock said.

This weekend, even with heavy holiday traffic, they want drivers to stay focused and not distracted. Mattlock spotted a driver who was on her telephone.

"It’s evident when you're behind somebody when they're doing it,” Mattlock said. “The operation of the car is real, real erratic…side to side, quick jerky movements."

