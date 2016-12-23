FedEx driver throws CT man's packages into snow

A FedEx driver too lazy to get out of the truck dumping a package on the ground in front of a house in Brooklyn. (WFSB)

A FedEx driver does not get out of his truck and drops a package on the ground in front of a house in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the disappointed customer about the careless drop that was caught on camera.

The box received by Bill Welz was torn and dented on the side and had landed in the snow. It was food that there were only clothes inside and nothing fragile.

Welz said the package was found 20 feet from the door.

The video starts with the FedEx driver pulling into the driveway, opening their door and then placing the package on the windshield and letting it slide off the hood onto the ground. It hits the snowy driveway and the driver takes off.

“There's no excuse you have to bring it to the door. That's the deal,” Welz said.

Welz said he couldn't believe his eyes when he looked at his surveillance footage. Nothing was broken, but Welz said it is the point.

“It looks like he made it have a soft landing. He pushed it and slid it and then it tumbled,” Welz said. “But he also left it in the driveway. I could have run over it."

Welz said he sent a complaint letter to FedEx with a link to the surveillance video, but got no response, so he contacted Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News delivered Welz's message of the delivery gone bad and we got a response.

“The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day...We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care and offer our sincerest apologies. We will take appropriate action to address this situation,” FedEx said in a statement on Friday.

Welz's house was decorated with an 11-foot Christmas tree and tons of holiday decorations everywhere. He'd rather focus on staying in the holiday spirit and just hopes the driver will do a better job next time.

“My reaction is this one person was probably exhausted. It is the holiday season. He had to make up time,” Welz said. “I don't think this person is a bad person. I don't want them fired. I would like FedEx to examine their process and get back to me and tell me what went wrong.”

